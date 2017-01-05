Mahama to deliver final state of the nation address today

President John Dramani Mahama will today [Thursday], January 5, 2017, deliver his final State of the Nation address, with only two days for him to end his tenure.

The address, a constitutional requirement, was earlier slated for Thursday, December 22, 2016, but was rescheduled.

The President is expected to use the opportunity to tout his achievements during his tenure before he makes way for the incoming President, Nana Akufo-Addo, on January 7, 2017.

His address is also supposed to herald the end of the life of the 6th Parliament of the fourth Republic which would officially be dissolved on the midnight of January 6, 2017.

Deputy Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Kate Addo, outlined the business activities of the House before its dissolution.

“…On Thursday, we have the State of the Nation Address which is a constitutional requirement of the President as per Article 67 of the 1992 constitution. Then on Friday at midnight, the House stands dissolved, so the life of the sixth Parliament will come to an end.”

“Minutes after the life of the sixth parliament stands dissolved, the next one is activated by the inauguration ceremony that will take place on the midnight of the seventh,” she explained.

Mahama takes Akufo-Addo on tour of Flagstaff house

On Wednesday, President John Mahama took the President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo and his incoming Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on a tour of the Flagstaff House at Kanda in Accra, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana