Politics | 5 January 2017 07:50 CET

KMA issues one week ultimatum to political parties to remove posters

By Ghana I Nhyira FM I Asenso Mensah

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has ordered political parties and other organisations to remove campaign posters and other advertising materials from all public places within one week.

The directive comes ahead of next week’s burial of late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

The Assembly says the nuisance created by posters and banners of various organisations cannot be tolerated.

Public Relations Officer, Godwin Okumah-Nyame in an interview with Nhyira News warns recalcitrant offenders will face sanctions.

“During the election campaign, we informed various political parties that after the election they have to remove their posters most importantly those at unauthorised locations. During our general assembly, we came up with a resolution to remind them of the need to remove their posters. We are not limiting this order to only the political parties. Various peace ambassadors and organisations that have their banners at the various roundabouts and unauthorised locations are included,” he warned.

According to him, the assembly’s by-laws frown on the erection of political party posters at unauthorised places.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) also issued a similar directive last week.

The AMA issued a 3-day ultimatum to political parties to remove all their publicity materials displayed at public places without the relevant authorisation.

The Assembly said churches and other institutions that have also posted their materials at such unauthorised places especially on bridges and flyovers, must also remove them.

ft_top_line
