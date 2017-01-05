New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
TOR to begin processing 1million barrels of TEN crude from Jan 6

By MyJoyOnline

Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) is set to begin processing Crude oil from Ghana’s Tweneboah Enyerra Ntonme (TEN) field from Friday, January 6.

The Managing Director of TOR, Kwame Awuah Darko who describes this development as historic is optimists that the company will refine the one million barrels of crude it purchases through its partners from the operators of the TEN field as scheduled.

In an interview with JOYBUSINESS at the company’s second annual media review engagement in Accra, he noted that this development means a lot to the TOR as a company and also to the petroleum downstream sector of the country.

He, therefore, disclosed that TOR is in a better financial position to restructure itself and be the number one oil refinery in the West African Sub-region without the interference of any foreign or private investors.

According to him, plans by the company to seek strategic partners to revive the operations of TOR has become a history since the company can now boost of a good financial performance since last year.

