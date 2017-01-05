Akufo-Addo demonstrated gender boldness in Chief of Staff appointment – journalist

The host of Good Evening Ghana on Accra-based Metro TV says incoming President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has demonstrated gender boldness by appointing a woman as his Chief of Staff (CS).

Paul Adom Otchere lauds the incoming leader of Ghana for defying convention by announcing former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare as his CS.

Speaking to Evans Mensah, host of Joy FM's Top Story programme Wednesday, the journalist said "this is the first time a President has indicated his readiness and preparedness."

Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday announced the first list of his appointed officials.

Mrs Osei-Opare who is 69 would be deputised by Francis Asenso-Boakye, 39, and 33-year-old Samuel Abu Jinapor.

The other people announced are, Ambassador Hassan Ahmed, 62, who would be the Director of State Protocol, Eugene Arhin, 33, as Director of Communications, and Lord Oblitey Commey, 48, as Director of Operations.

The rest are Saratu Atta, 53, who was announced as Persona Assistant to the President, Clara Napaga Sulemana Tia, 30, as a Presidential Staffer, Victor Newman, 69, as Director of Research and military engineer Brigadier General Emmanuel Okyere as the National Security Advisor.

Also, former Chairman of Parliament's Public Account Committee (PAC), Albert Kan Dapaah was also announced as National Security Minister-designate, pending approval from Parliament.

Although former Presidents of Ghana demonstrated gender balance in their appointments, Mr Adom Otchere said they were not bold as Nana Akufo-Addo.

"I am delighted to hear the names in the list," he said, adding the blend of the youth in the appointment demonstrates the incoming President's faith in them.

The youth, he said rallied behind him and he has not disappointed them.

Mr Adom Otchere singled out Abu Jinapor whom he described as "passionate and articulate," qualities he said would help him.

Asked if the appointment of the youth might not affect the incoming government as was established in the outgoing government, he said they would excel if they are mentored.

"Young people were thrown into the real fire and were not mentored in the outgoing government," he said, adding Mr Jinapor and others would perform effectively.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | [email protected]