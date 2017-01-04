From Father To Son: Nduom’s Son Set To Lead PPP In 2020

Full-fledged investigations have found evidence that three-time failed presidential candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom is desperately persuading his son, Nana Kweku Nduom to take up the leadership mantle of the PPP.

Close associates of Dr Nduom say the property mogul sees his eldest son as his ‘political heir’ and has never concealed that during party meetings.

Dr Nduom believes Nana Kweku has arduously worked his way up to position himself as the future leader of the party and thus stands a better chance of steering the affairs of a political party he has sunk millions into over the years.

Dr Nduom’s considerable investment into the PPP to become a third force on Ghana’s political landscape has largely been described by his critics a “waste of time” and demanded he channels his vast resources to one of the established political party, where his political dream could become a reality.

PPP’s electoral performance

After being compelled to take the hard decision of quitting the CPP, Dr Nduom formed the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) in an audacious move to be relevant in Ghana’s politics.

After securing its final certificate from the Electoral Commission, the PPP contested the general elections with Dr Nduom as its presidential candidate.

Despite the relentless and much financed campaign, the PPP only secured a meager 64,362 of the total valid votes cast representing 0.59% of the votes.

The party repeated its third position in the 2016 elections by after romping home with 105,682, which represented 1% of the total valid votes.

Profile of Nana Kweku Nduom

Nana Kweku Nduom is Vice President, Business Development and Finance, at Groupe Nduom, responsible for guiding GN member companies through the development and execution of their operational and financial goals.

By focusing on the timely collection and analysis of high-quality data, Kweku is helping ensure that employees at all levels of each member company have the information they need to make decisions that are in line with GN’s core values.

Mr. Nduom is a 4th-year doctoral student (ABD) in the International Business Department at the George Washington University School of Business. He earned his BA (Economics/Finance) from Princeton University in 2000 and his MBA in (Entrepreneurship/Healthcare Management) from the Wharton School of Business in 2006.

Kweku’s research interests include the impact of migrants, their descendants, and other diasporans on institutions in their countries of origin.

Kweku has worked in the Finance industry for over 10 years at firms including Marsh and McLennan, Merrill Lynch, GE Capital, and Coconut Grove Hotels (based in Accra, Ghana). He is an active member of Toastmasters International.