Moving until we die

Life is all about progress: the need, idea, the will and power, the process and its manifestation in the real, visible world.

When GOD created the world he saw a need to do so after which he had the idea how best to do it and it was in his power to start a process of creation to manifest his will in a visible form as we have seen in History Books and today all around us. We as Humans are very much part of the process and equipped with a free will helping him to make his idea came to pass going wrong ways as well as right ways, in the end ending up in the place we were destined to be.

Manifestation of a will in individual humans and a group of humans – Organization, Companies, Societies and Nations - depends on rules and regulations very much visible in the Holy Bible that demonstrates the need and power of them.

In his “School of Earthly Man’s Life” Papa was raising the issue that a Church does not function without order where Pastors, Elders, Deaconesses and he himself need to be seated for the Service to be in the obeying order to GOD’s Kingdom.

This raises the question, how much and when do we need to follow orders set once by others for us while at the same time life as a constant changing process is moving us ahead of time in our minds with our body to follow, the process for us to live in a better order.

Humans Rights as we know them today and enjoy their benefits, the legal security they give us (Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Movement etc.) are based on the French Revolution through which an old order, the Absolutism of King Ludwig IX, the Sunshine King, had to crumble and fall with his head be taken off his shoulders to release heavy burden from him. Any Revolution, any violent disturbance of human lives and its progress, causes a counter reaction seen by self-crowned Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte with Europe and Thousands of dead people under his feet.

Democracy, as a thought of evolutionary process of society to progress, is set to avoid above occurrences and ensure a peaceful transition from one level to the next. It is based on the conviction and Axiom, that the majority of a Society/Nation is capable to see and express the right way forward in time while the minority needs to gather its intellectual and physical forces to convince people of a Nation to entrust them years later with the legal power to steer the fortune of the country into its desired direction.

Many believe, accept and stand on the idea that it can take only one man to change the world once that Individual is gifted and blessed with exceptional insights into the course of the human race from Century to Century to make people inclusive to move on into the right direction; what role do Rules and Regulations of the old order and Democracy as an Instrument to govern Nations have to play in this context?

How can people identify the right person and idea not to fall into a trap seen by Adolf Hitler turning a Country by force into Inhumanity which the Citizens later had to regret heavily but like Mahadma Gandhi embarking on a powerful journey of transformation with at the end having to sacrifice his own life, to set a Nation free?

When a Political System and Society is disconnected from the need, demand and expectations of time and its Citizen inside and outside its physical borders, change comes by force. In Nature Plants and Animals are removed from the Face of the Earth by Force seen over and over again as they were not able to comply with the change of time and its new rules and regulations needed to be adopted and followed.

Unlike the world around us, Humans have the capacity and capability to think, reflect on their very own existence, draw conclusions from what they see, hear, feel, learn as well as the inspirations given to them by the Holy Spirit how and when best to move on to create a new environment to live in for themselves as well as for others around them to follow their given insight into GOD’s plan for the human race laid out long before present time, only for us to be unveiled step by step, level by level. If GOD would have given us all his entire plan in one single moment, Humans would have been overwhelmed, confused and unable to perform their duties. The wisest Man is grooming his followers not by dumping all his right information (Wisdom) unto them instantly but knows life and learning is a process to place his information into the right place of their mind at the right time.

This process is not without failures, wrong information, set-backs, wasting time by embarking on wrong ways only to be corrected over time, weakness in human characters and emotional challenges, but will in the end, after a good shake up, end up unto the right path.

When the White Man has made serious mistakes in relating to the Black Man in Africa, it is time for a shake up and new approach to help himself first and foremost (Positive Egoism, the driving force behind human progress) while having the needs of his fellow men in Africa close to his heart. No one needs to feel and be ashamed of not being whole and perfect. Wisdom and strength is demonstrated by accepting human imperfection and draw power, ideas and conclusions out of it.

Personally I do not feel ashamed not understanding the Scriptures like my Papa but accept his Leadership to make me a better person to success in life and reach my destiny set out before me while eagerly working on the desire to one day overtake him (this is what he does and all good Fathers have to desire for) to be of great benefit for generations around me and generations to come as this is the process of progressive development.

Understanding of politics today, with eyes set looking into the future of many generations to come, it is obvious that at present Black Leaders and their Systems have failed their people with Whites underperforming and playing poorly. Times have changed, so the need for a new approach. Times never stands still, but lives of humans do so after eighty years on earth. Every Generation has a Birth-Right to live a good and attractive life, no one is on earth to suffer. It is the mandate of Humans across races and borders to assist each other in the best human way for which only to advice and provide AID is not good and effective enough but requires legal and political power to make a transition possible. Arrogance, Jellousy and Negative Egoism (only me, me and again me) are at the wrong place in this process to lift up a continent to its rightful position.

The one that can see behind the obvious is able to envision the future to come that will see fundamentally new structures in Africa, correct mistakes by force, set new pace for the continent to be inhabited by people that have a changed mindset which can lift up their societies above all societies in history of mankind for the White Man to be a catalyst in this process.

Author: Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Lashibi, Tema West, Ghana, phone +233(0)265078287, [email protected] , 03.01.2017