Speaking truth to power

The aL-hAJJ did not start raising alarm about what was to befall President Mahama and the NDC in the December 7 election in their last days in office. Copies of our publications abound of how we started pointing out some disturbing happenings in the Mahama administration right at its inception which we said was likely to send it out of power.

As far back as 2013 till date, series of publications from our stables; warning the government of some of its actions and inaction likely to affect its continued stay in office. Headlines like “JM Sit Up- The Gaffes are too many”, “Can Terkper Save Mahama”, “President Mahama: Another Failed Northerner”, “Retain Opuni and Win 2016”, “Stan Dogbe: Mahama’s Waterloo”, “2016 Easy for Mahama/NDC To Win But…”, “NDC Losing Zongos,”, “Lordina Mahama Running Parallel Government,” “Bawumia Making Inroads in Zongo”, “Voltarians Angry with NDC,’ “NDC to Lose Five Seats in Upper West,” “NDC Throwing Away Power to NPP” and several others in The aL-hAJJ generated lots of controversy in the country.

Government and NDC functionaries, particularly operatives at the Flag Staff House, fumed over these publications and thought we were doing a great disservice to the party for highlighting some of these disturbing trends in the Mahama government.

These publications did not mince words in naming functionaries in the erstwhile Mahama government, members of Mr Mahama’s household and even NDC kingpins whose actions obliterated gains the Mahama government made.

Well, all these warnings were ignored and today Mr Mahama has made history by becoming one term President and also joining his Northern brother, the late Dr Hila Liman, as presidents who could not secure second term.

The Prof Kwesi Botchwey-led investigative committee should not look further in seeking to unravel what really caused the NDC’s humiliating defeat; the answers are embedded in our publications.

In spite of the outcome of the election, the two leading aspirants have so far shown political maturity and this has further deepened Ghana’s democracy. No wonder the two, outgoing President Mahama and incoming President Nana Akufo-Addo will both be in white apparels at the swearing in ceremony on next Saturday, January 7, 2016? Indeed, Ghana has WON!

Read below several of the stories The aL-hAJJ published cautioning Mr Mahama and NDC of possible defeat in last December 7 elections which were stubbornly ignored and which has led the party painfully; marching to opposition. We wish the NDC well, and we say congratulations to President-elect, Nana Akufo Addo and the NPP.