New Parliarment

The next two “special reports” were dedicated to analyzing voting trends in the various regions and constituencies. In all, we analyzed constituencies in the Greater Accra, Western Eastern, Central, Upper East, Upper West and Northern regions.

In each of the constituencies analyzed, we highlighted the problems of both the NDC and NPP and how the parliamentary candidates of the two dominant political parties will perform in the election. In these analyses, we were unequivocal with our prediction that the NDC will be worse hit with possible fall of their candidates.

For instance, we raised red flags over the NDC’s control of the Ablekuma Central, Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro, Madina and Adenta seats. We also predicted that the NDC cannot win the Weija, Tema West, Tema East, Ayawaso Central and Ayawaso West Wuogon seats it had targeted to snatch from the NPP.

In the Central region, we said the NDC will snatch the Komenda/Edina/Eguafo/Abirem seat from the NPP, but we stated that there were no safe seats in the Central region and that any of the two political parties could win any of the seats.

In the Western region, we placed premium on how the NDC had lost the trust of cocoa growing areas like Sefwi Wiaso, Sefwi Akontombra, Juaboso and other cocoa growing areas, particularly in the Western region. We cited the NDC’s performance in the Amenfi West bye election as a foretaste of what could befall the party in the election.

The general complain of these rural dwellers who have kept faith with the NDC for some time now was that COCOBOD under the aegis of Dr. Stephen Opuni deprived them of herbicides, Pesticides, fertilizers and other items they needed to enhance their farming business.

In the Eastern region, we warned that the needless infighting among party supporters in the region may affect the party even in its strongholds. We did not mince words on the chances of Hon Baba Jamal in this year’s election.

The Northern, Upper East and Upper West fell on our radar as regions that the NPP could make serious inroads into NDC’s strongholds. Dr Bawumia’s appointment as running mate for the third time was tipped as one of the factors that will play to the advantage of the NPP.

Infighting among kingpins of the NDC in the various constituencies flowing from the party’s primaries to elect parliamentary candidate was one of the factors we highlighted as possible cause of defeat for some of the parliamentary candidates.

On November 24, 2016 we published our last but one “special report” on the heels of Mr Donald Johnson Trump’s stunning victory in the American election. Following Mr Trump’s victory, the NPP and its media surrogates started drumming the long standing history that anytime the Republican Party won in America, the NPP also succeeds in Ghana.

Based on this assumption, and how it was gaining ground, we decided to draw the attention of the NDC to the fact that this historical facts should not be taken lightly. This publication also highlighted some of the “sound notes” Nana Akufo-Addo and his party were likely to prosecute in its last minute campaign to topple the NDC.

We emphasized that the third-term argument and the pent-up feeling for change fed into the NPP’s narrative of change. We warned that if the NDC does not take immediate steps to address issues of hardship, discontent among party supporters, opulence and appointees’ arrogance, the election could spell doom for the party.

To our amazement, and usual of the NDC, they ignored our warnings and instead discredited these reports. In some instances, hired media attack “dogs” were goaded to throw mud at managers of the paper as seeking the downfall of the NDC and ex-President Mahama.

Convinced that we were on the side of truth and was discharging our journalistic duties without malice, the paper published the last “special report on December 6, 2016 headlined “Toaso or Change? JM,Nana To Make History after tomorrow’s election”.

In this report, we made the point forcefully that irrespective of the outcome of the election, the two leading candidates will make history. President Mahama, we indicated, if he loses, will become the first one term President in the history of the country under the Fourth Republican constitution.

We however stated that in the event Mr Mahama wins the election, he will not only become the first president to have taken the presidential oath three times, but also the first Northerner to secure a second term in office. And the NDC under his control will also become the first political party under the current dispensation to have won three elections on the trot.

On the part of Nana Akufo-Addo, we made the point that if he wins the December 7 election, he will become the oldest person in the country’s history to have occupied the seat of government. However, in the event he loses, he will be the only leader of the NPP to have led the party into three unsuccessful consecutive battles.

We highlighted the positive attributes of the Mahama government and how economic analysts across the world had praise its handling of the economy which will translate into impressive economic growth next year. But we cautioned that this “high card” would not necessarily translate into automatic win for the NDC.