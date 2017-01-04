Heavenly Angels Are Heralding The Arrival Of Saviour-President Nana Akufo Addo

The bible says whatever two or three people agree on here on earth is agreed on in heaven; and the voice of the majority of the people in faith, is the voice of God. The public euphoria following the election of Nana Akufo Addo, the modern day Joseph, Moses or David of biblical times, goes to tell how the heavenly angels were joyously singing in unison with Ghanaians over the election of the most incorruptible, selfless, dynamic and farsighted Son of Ghana, a man of perfect integrity.

On Saturday 7 January 2017, God Almighty himself will take absolute control over the official inauguration of Nana Akufo Addo as the President of the 4th Republic of Ghana. The enemies may plot against him as they had always been but they will be defeated and shamed by God. Those within and without NPP who embarked on deliberately malicious agenda to scupper the chances of Nana Akufo Addo becoming the President of Ghana for their own selfish aspirations, are now by the grace of God bowing down their heads in shame before him. They proposed evil but God disposed of their evil intentions.

Nana is a unifier but not a divisive person. Subsequently, he is colour blind as to whether one is an NPP, NDC, PPP, CPP or an independent candidate and whether they voted for him or not. All that he sees is he is the father of all Ghanaians without distinction, unlike the Outgoing President Mahama who saw himself and claimed to be the father and the leader of the NDC faithful hence treating them more favourably than others.

When we come to our Akan or Ghanaian tradition with regard to Nana Akufo Addo’s unprecedentedly unrivalled election as the President of Ghana, beating an incumbent President by such a wide margin, one can only see the following roles being played in his favour.

Like in our traditional setup, the NPP Congress that nominated him as the party’s flag bearer played the role of a queen. After selecting him out of the many contestants, he was given to Mrs Charlotte Osei, the Chair of the Electoral Commission to have him vetted as to whether he was credible enough to become the chief, in which case the President of Ghana. By our tradition and custom, they check if a contestant for a vacant stool has not slept with some other man’s wife, thus, not raped anyone; not stolen from anyone, thus, if he is not a thief, or has not caused any murder in his life.

Similarly, Nana Akufo Addo was vetted according to the criteria set by Mrs Charlotte Osei whom I personally perceived to be biased against him. However, he passed the vetting. He was then given to the Kingmakers and the youth (“Nkwankwaa”) to decide if they actually wanted him to become their chief-elect. The kingmakers and the youth were the Ghanaian electorates and all those who voted and supported his election so massively as never seen in the history of Ghana.

As a chief-elect, thus President-elect, he will officially be sworn in by the Chief Justice, Mrs Theodora Georgina Wood, as the confirmed Chief, thus, President of Ghana with constitutional powers and a four-year mandate to govern Ghana. During his swearing-in, he will in turn pay allegiance to the people of Ghana and promise to serve them to the best of his ability, be truthful to God, and be sincere to them and to the nation.

The election of a President goes through almost the same procedures as that of a traditional chief.

Therefore, Nana Akufo Addo is the Supreme Chief and President of Ghana hence being called, the First gentleman/person and Commander-in-Chief of Ghana.

For his gentility, honesty and preparedness to serve his people and nation in truth, all the angels of Heaven are jubilating same as Ghanaians in their multitudes will jubilate across the globe on Saturday 7 January 2017.

A Leading member of the “Mahama Must Go” movement that campaigned tirelessly with other Ghanaians for a change of government from NDC to NPP will fly to Ghana to celebrate Nana Akufo Addo’s presidential inauguration along with all Ghanaians. I wish I could be there in person to witness and participate in the “Onaapo” and “Kalyppo” celebrations but unfortunately, I can’t. My job and other personal obligations/constraints won’t permit my going back to Ghana shortly after returning from our successful campaign that brought Nana Akufo Addo and NPP to power.

I wish His Excellency President Nana Akufo Addo good luck in all his intents and endeavours to make Ghana a prosperous nation on earth. I stand solidly behind him and will not cease to redirect his steps should I ever see him to be veering from the godly path. I have a duty towards him and Ghana to succeed according as he has planned and resolutely determined to therefore I shall not hesitate to make sound suggestions to him, advise him or correct him when the occasion demands.

Rockson Adofo