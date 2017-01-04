Atebubu Students And Scholars Union (ATSSU) Congratulates “President Elect And Mp Elect” For Atebubu-Amantin Constituency

Atebubu Students and Scholars Union (ATSSU), a non partisan, nondenominational, and non-profit making union wishes to congratulate the President elect, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo for his victory in the 2016 elections and the outgoing President, H. E. John Dramani Mahama for his contribution to the nation’s development.

We further wish to congratulate our Member of Parliament elect, Hon. Kofi Amoakohene for his victory in the just ended parliamentary elections, and we also want to acknowledge the outgoing Member of Parliament, Hon. Sanja Nanja for availing himself to the service of our dear Constituency and the country at large.

We humbly appeal to all stakeholders and the appointing authority to as a matter of necessity, consider and appoint as a DCE, a person who will selflessly work to ensure progressive development of our District (more specifically one who will prioritize education; Girl Child Education).

As a growing and developing District, we face myriad of challenges in the education sector with very noticeable ones that we pray for an immediate attention to.

Some among others are;

1. inadequate classrooms and toilet facilities for some schools in the District,

2. lack of support for planned vacation classes,

3. ineffective District mock examination for B. E. C. E. candidates,

4. teenage pregnancy,

5. poor water systems for the Atebubu College of Education, Atebubu and Amantin Senior High Schools, etc.

Statistics from the Girl Child Education Unit of GES in Atebubu-Amantin District indicate that, Girl Child Education in the District keeps declining, for example in 2013/2014 the Gender Parity Index (GPI) indicates completion rate in percentage for boys and girls in KG as 100% and 92.8% respectively. And as they move to Junior High School the percentage indicates 51.3% and 35.9% for boys and girls.

In 2014/2015, boys and girls in KG indicates137% and 138.9% and as they move to Junior High School the completion rate indicates 54.1% and 41.9% for boys and girls.

We therefore appeal to all stakeholders to participate in ensuring that this menace is controlled if not completely eradicated, to help promote education in the Atebubu-Amantin District especially Girl Child Education.

We pray and hope that, Atebubu-Amantin District will see more development especially in education by the in-coming administration.

Long live ATSSU

Long live ATEBUBU-AMANTIN DISTRICT

Long live GHANA

