Opinion/Feature | 4 January 2017 18:09 CET

PACHF Health Fair 2017

By Barimah Amoaning Samuel 

"to keep the body in good health is a duty ;

Otherwise we shall not be able to keep our minds strong and healthy"

This health quote by Buddha is very profound as it emphasize on the psychological benefits of good health.

The festive season is over and it's time for us to focus on our health and well being for a successful year ahead.

In that light, PREVENT ASSIST CURE HEALTH FOUNDATION (PACHF) presents a free health walk, screening and counselling. This is a mega 3 in 1 initiative brought forth by the organisation to improve access to health care services.

The event begins with a health walk from Kwarshiman to Sowtuom Last stop.

The free wellness program delivers an array of comprehensive health risk assessments including blood pressure, Body Mass index, glucose and cholesterol screening. There will be experts from Ghana and elsewhere to also take partakers through professional counseling, self development and health advice lectures. Moreover, donations shall also be made to the needy and the underprivileged.

Date : 14th January 2017
Venue : Sowtuom Last Stop Accra
Time :6Am - 12Noon
Note : there will be buses available to commute participants to the venue.

For any other enquiries call
0245919547
0541085860
+16145561551
Follow the foundation on all social media platforms @pach foundation

By Barimah Amoaning Samuel
( barimahentamoty.com )

