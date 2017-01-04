Nana Addo names Kan-Dapaah as National Security Minister

It seems President-elect; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has obviously created a new Ministry prior to the inauguration of his government on January 7, 2017.

Akufo-Addo, while naming his administrative staff on Wednesday at his Nima residence in Accra, also named Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah, former Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee as the Minister designate for National Security.

It is unclear whether the Ministry of interior which deals with security matters will still exist or perhaps the new ministry automatically replaces the former.

He also named Akosua Frema Osei-Opare as his Chief of Staff, while Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye will serve as her deputies.

About Kan-Dapaah

Mr. Kan-Dapaah was the Ashanti Region's Representative on the National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) between 1992 and 1996.

He was also a member of the Finance and Economic Affairs Committee of the NPP.

He won the Afigya-Sekyere seat at the 1996 parliamentary election. He was once a Minister for Energy in the Kufuor government, after the NPP won power in the 2000 elections.

He has also been a Minister for Communications and Technology, and later Minister for Interior during Kufuor’s second term.

He was recently the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

Below is the full list of Akufo-Addo's administrative staff:

Brigadier General Emmanuel Okyere- National Security Advisor

Joshua Kyeremeh – National Security Coordinator

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare – Chief of Staff

Nana Bediatuo Asante – Secretary to the President

Victor Newman -Director of Research

Francis Asenso-Boakye – Political Assistant to the president and Deputy Chief of Staff

Samuel Abu Jinapor – Deputy Chief of Staff

Clara Napaga Sulemana Tia -Presidential Staffer

Saratu Atta – Personal Assistant to the President

Lord Oblitey Commey – Director of Operations

Eugene Arhin – Director of Communications

Ambassador Hassan Ahmed – Director of State Protocol

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana