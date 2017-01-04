Mamprusi Chief presents smock to President - Elect

Adentan, Jan. 4, GNA - Naa Kobluga Wuni Bukari II, Mamprusi Chief of Adentan, have presented smocks to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, the President- Elect and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President-Elect.

He made a similar presentation to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Adentan, Mr Yaw Buabeng Asamoah.

Naa Bukari, who personally made the presentation to the three personalities in their homes, expressed the hope that the new administration of the NPP would live up to the campaign promises to facilitate the development of the country. GNA