Health | 4 January 2017 17:04 CET

Ridge Hospital records 19 babies on January One

By GNA

By Iddi Yire, GNA
Accra, Jan. 05, GNA - The Ridge Hospital in Accra on New Year's Day recorded 19 new born babies; which comprising eight males and 11 females.

Ten of the babies - three males and seven females - were delivered through normal procedures; while nine - five males and four females - were through Caesarean section.

Ms Clarice Ntim-Adu, a Senior Nursing Officer, Ridge Hospital, advised mothers to give new borns proper attention due to their fragile and tender nature.

She urged them to keep the babies warm and well oiled, and to practice exclusive breast feeding for the next six months.

She also advised fathers to give mothers the needed support in taking care of the babies.

GNA

