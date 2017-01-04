Stock market begins 2017 on positive trading

Accra, Jan. 4, GNA - The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) trading for 2017 started on a good note with recorded transactions in 15 equities with six gainers; consequently the benchmark GSE-Composite Index rose by 0.5 per cent to close at 1,698.2 points.

The GSE-Financial Stock Index also went up by 0.7 per cent to close at 1,555.7 points as volume traded was 1,057,849 shares, which were valued at GH¢2,470,257.49, the Nordea

Capital Investment stock market analysis made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on Wednesday revealed.

According to the Nordea Capital analysts identified the gainers as Ecobank Ghana which advanced by 1.6 per cent to close at GH¢6.50 per share. CAL Bank and GCB edged by 1.3 per cent and 1.1 per cent each to close at GH¢0.76 per share and GH¢3.60 per share respectively.

TOTAL Ghana climbed by 1.0 per cent to close at GH¢2.00 per share. Fan Milk rose by 0.5 per cent to close at GH¢11.20 per share. According to Nordea Capital the ice cream maker experienced a block trade in its shares.

Standard Chartered Bank inched up by 0.2 per cent to close at GH¢12.21 per share.

