NBSSI calls for strong government support to grow businesses

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, Jan 04, GNA - The National Board for Small-Scale Industries (NBSSI), has called for strong government support to help strengthen its operations.

Mr. Bashir Manu, the Ashanti Regional Manager, said the Business Advisory Centres (BACs) across the districts, needed to be adequately resourced to become more functional - to provide technical assistance to local enterprises.

Making the call through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, he said these enterprises must be assisted to adopt best management practices to growth and achieve optimal performance.

It was by so doing that they would make vital contribution to the fight to reduce poverty and joblessness.

Mr. Manu asked that the in-coming political administration went to every length to promote the growth of the private sector to anchor the development of the country.

He expressed the readiness of the Board to play key role in the successful implementation of the government's planned 'one district one factory' policy.

The NBSSI was determined to offer the requisite technical support to make the policy, a dream come through, he added.

He underlined the need for African leaders to show the political will to develop the private sector to lift the population out of poverty.

Mr. Manu reminded the BACs to work closely with local enterprises to help them to achieve high level of efficiency and boost their profitability.

He urged the Centres to focus priority effort on exposing the enterprises to best practices to become more competitive.

GNA