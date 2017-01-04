Kyeiwaa Joins Deliverancefmusa To Feed The Homeless

Ohio based Deliverance FM USA a Ghanaian community online radio station on January 3rd 2017 took their outreach program to the Catholic Charity Shelter. They provided the homeless with several boxes of food and administered the Word of God to them as well. The Catholic Charities located at 1736 Superior Avenue, Cleveland OH provide services to counties of the greater Ohio area which include, but are not limited to homeless prevention programs, mental health counseling, services for older adults and senior citizens, emergency services, employment opportunities for teens, hot meals, and a food pantry.

They work closely with religious bodies, churches, public and private organizations and others to help the most vulnerable in any way they can.

Rev. and Mrs. Dumfeh were joined on the mission by Ms. Rose Mensah known in Ghanaian Show business as Kyeiwaa to fete the homeless as part of their New Year outreach mission.

Deliverancefmusa was established in 2014 as an online community radio station by the couple to provide an avenue to reach out to the global community to build a prayer sustainable way of life and pursue spiritual warfare leading to breakthrough and redemption.

Through their ministry many souls have been won, yolks have been broken and testimonies are shared on their station on a daily basis.

They have held successful outreach deliverance programs in many cities in the United States including Bronx, New York, North Brunswick, New Jersey, Cincinnati and Cleveland, Ohio.

Over the last 2 years they have made donations to several orphanages in Ghana on their mission trips.

The residents of the Shelter and the Management expressed their profound appreciation to the couple for their kind gesture and for reaching out to them.

Ms. Rose Mensah (Kyeiwaa) assisted Rev. Harry Dumfeh and his wife Rev. Mrs. Bertha Dumfeh to dish out meals to the residents.

Deliverancefmusa can be found at http://www.deliverancefmusa.org, and also on Facebook and on Tunein radio.





