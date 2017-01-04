Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 4 January 2017 13:36 CET

National CID Takes Over Miotso Incident

By Daily Guide

The National Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has taken over investigations into a shooting incident that claimed two lives at Miotso in the Ningo-Prampram District.

The gun battle over a piece of land also resulted in six other persons sustaining gunshot wounds. They are currently receiving treatment at the Tema General Hospital.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Obeng, Tema Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), confirming the incident to the media, said the National CID had taken over investigations into the shooting incident.

ASP Obeng said the Tema Command was therefore waiting for the National CID to put out information from further investigations.

She stated that the bodies of the two deceased persons had been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

According to her, the Tema Command received information on the gun battle between residents of Miosto and Dawhenya and therefore dispatched men to the area to restore sanity.

Sixteen persons, she noted, were helping in investigations into circumstances leading to the gun battle between the two communities.

ASP Obeng disclosed that the Command retrieved two pump action guns, a pistol, a AK47 rifle with double magazine, Jeep Cherokee and Mercedes Benz.

She assured residents of Dawhenya and Miotso that the Tema Police Command had deployed men to the area to ensure peace and calm so people should go about their normal business without fear.

GNA

Members

