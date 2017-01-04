Akufo-Addo to name Chief of Staff, deputies today

The President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, will today [Wednesday], January 4, name the incoming Chief of Staff as well as two other deputies.

This will be ahead of his official inauguration as President on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at the Independence Square.

The President-elect has already named some individuals who will serve in his government as ministers.

Over the weekend, he said renowned Ghanaian Cardiothoracic surgeon, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng will be his Minister for Environment Science, Technology and Innovation.

While addressing the Private Enterprise Federation at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in December, Akufo-Addo announced that businessman and former Trade and Industry minister in the erstwhile John Kufour administration, Alan Kyeremanteng will serve as Trade and Industry minister in his government.

Ahead of Akufo's announcement of the Chief of Staff, some people have speculated that the President-elect's choice will be the former Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency Member of Parliament Frema Osei-Opare, and will have Abu Jinapo as her deputy.

While the speculations cannot be held as true, some bigwigs in the New Patriotic Party including Nana Akomea and Gabby Asare Otchere Darko have said the choice of Abu Jinapor as a deputy Chief of Staff is laudable.





President-Elect Nana Addo and outgoing President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

'Mahama, Akufo-Addo tour Flagstaff House'

President John Mahama will later today take President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo on a tour of the Flagstaff House.

The Flagstaff House, which is the official seat of government will serve as the office of the incoming President Nana Akufo-Addo until he leaves office.

‘Preparations for inauguration far advanced’

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) representatives on the Transition team have said 80 percent of the work pertaining to Saturday's inauguration ceremony has been completed.

On Tuesday, the transition team revealed that it was expected about 11 heads of states in the country of grace the swearing-in ceremony.

It also said about 5,000 security officers will be deployed on the day.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor