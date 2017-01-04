Bugri Naabu Under Pressure Over Positions

Investigation conducted by DAILY GUIDE has revealed that there is mad rush as well as lobbying for various positions by members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region.

A reliable source told the paper that the Northern Regional Chairman of the party, Daniel Bugri Naabu, had expressed shock about the number of persons interested in various positions in the region.

The outspoken chairman was alleged to have fled the region due to the pressure.

Bigwigs of the NPP in the region have reportedly submitted their curriculum vitae (CVs) for positions like Regional Minister, Metropolitan and District Chief Executives and Coordinators of government institutions.

The Northern Regional ministerial position has become very competitive, according to sources.

The Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive position is also one of the most sought after positions by some big guns in the party.

As at the time of filing this report, the District Chief Executive position in the various districts had about 20 persons reportedly vying for that post.

Before Presiden-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is sworn in as President of the Republic of Ghana on Saturday, January 7, he has already mentioned some people who will be made ministers in his government.

Some Northerners whose names have been penciled for ministerial appointments include Abu Jinapor, a brother of the outgoing deputy Power Minister (John Jinapor), who would likely be appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff.

The NPP National Women’s Organizer, Otiko Afisa Djaba, is likely to be made the Minister of Gender, Women and Children Affairs whiles Mustapha Hamid is penciled for Minister of Communication.

Hajia Alima Mahama, MP-elect for the Nalerigu Constituency, might take the portfolio of Minister for Local Government and Rural Development.

MP for Bimbilla, Dominic Nitiwul, is expected to be appointed Minister for Defence whiles MP-elect for Nandom and former Upper West Regional Minister, Ambrose Dery, is most likely going to be the Minister for the Interior.

