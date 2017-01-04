Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Press Release | 4 January 2017 12:28 CET

statement: GES Begged Schools In Northern Region To Re - Open

By GES

The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) would like to appeal to Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the three regions of the north; Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions to re-open whiles management takes urgent steps to facilitate the immediate release of feeding grants to all the schools that enjoy such scholarship.

Actions have already been initiated by the Ministry of Education and the Scholarship Secretariat to the Ministry of Finance for the quick release of these bursaries to the respective schools before the start of the academic term.

We would exceptionally want to also appeal to the major stakeholders of education at the secondary level in the regions under reference to continue to be patient and hold on to their partnership with management in the running of the schools whiles management continue to push for the express release of the grants.

Management would further want to assure specifically Heads of schools, Parent-Teacher-Associations (PTAs) and Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) that funds will be released on or before the scheduled re-opening date of 5th January, 2017 to prevent the closure of the schools as being speculated in the media.

Sgd: JACOB A. M. KOR
DIRECTOR-GENERAL

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Press Release

We must beware of seeking power for ourselves because selfish ambition and pride has wrecked the souls of many people.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img