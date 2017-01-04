statement: GES Begged Schools In Northern Region To Re - Open

The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) would like to appeal to Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the three regions of the north; Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions to re-open whiles management takes urgent steps to facilitate the immediate release of feeding grants to all the schools that enjoy such scholarship.

Actions have already been initiated by the Ministry of Education and the Scholarship Secretariat to the Ministry of Finance for the quick release of these bursaries to the respective schools before the start of the academic term.

We would exceptionally want to also appeal to the major stakeholders of education at the secondary level in the regions under reference to continue to be patient and hold on to their partnership with management in the running of the schools whiles management continue to push for the express release of the grants.

Management would further want to assure specifically Heads of schools, Parent-Teacher-Associations (PTAs) and Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) that funds will be released on or before the scheduled re-opening date of 5th January, 2017 to prevent the closure of the schools as being speculated in the media.

Sgd: JACOB A. M. KOR

DIRECTOR-GENERAL