Parliament resumes today; RTI Bill, others up for deliberation

The Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjahoe, will today [Wednesday], take delivery of some security installations donated to the House by the Chinese government as members resume sitting after breaking for the Christmas holidays.

The House is expected to wrap up activities of the sixth Parliament of the fourth Republic, which will be dissolved on Friday, January 6, 2017.

Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho

The Deputy Director of Public Affairs of the House, Kate Addo, indicated to Citi News that before this Parliament comes to an end, legislators will also consider some Bills already before it, including the Right to Information Bill.

“The Right to Information Bill is still being discussed. It is at the stage where people are bringing out the flaws of the Bill in order to ensure that we have a law that when is passed is air tight.”

“Apart from that, we have the Spousal Property Rights Bill which has also not been passed, the Chieftaincy Bill too. We have quite a number of Bills that have not been finished,” Kate Addo added.

If this Parliament is unable to exhaust them, the Next Parliament may have to table the Bills all over again, she noted.

Kate Addo also outlined the business activities and protocol of the House before its dissolution to Citi News.

“…On Thursday, we have the State of the Nation Address which is a constitutional requirement of the President as per Article 67 of the 1992 constitution. Then on Friday at midnight, the House stands dissolved, so the life of the sixth Parliament will come to an end on the midnight of the sixth.”

“Minutes after the life of the sixth Parliament stands dissolved, the next one is activated by the inauguration ceremony that will take place on the midnight of the seventh,” she explained.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana