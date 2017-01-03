2016 Election losers should wish new leaders well

Accra, Jan 3, GNA - Reverend Emmanuel Antwi-Tumfuor, the National Evangelism Director of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, has asked losers of the December 2016 elections not to wish failure for the incoming government.

He said when everybody wished the incoming president and his Cabinet of Ministers well, the success to be chalked out would bring better improvement in the living standards of every Ghanaian.

In his New Year's message copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, Rev Antwi-Tumfuor said: 'In life, there is the natural tendency for losers in a contest praying for the failure of the winners, in order to prove to society that they the losers were better than the winners.'

He said the direction leaders take could impact negatively or positively on the lives of people, so keeping them in prayers and wishing them well, would enable everyone to share in their success stories.

Cultivating the habit of encouraging people whether in leadership position or not, Rev Antwi-Tumfuor said, would help to put forward competing ideas to enhance overall national development plan.

'That should be the focus of our development agenda,' he added and advised that those who get the unique privilege to be in leadership position should not use it to exploit followers.

He said political leadership must inspire the citizens to work hard and offer efficient services to increase productivity to improve the economy.

Let us adopt positive attitude towards national discourse and progress, and discourage unnecessary politicization of everything about any ruling government at any given time.

Rev Antwi-Tumfuor, who is also the Head Pastor of the Ho-Bankoe District of the Church, said despite the setbacks of 2016, God had been gracious unto Ghanaians by giving a new direction in life.

'The fact that we have seen a new year itself should be a great source of strength for us, to look to the future with hope and confident that the Master Guide will not abandon us,' he said.

GNA