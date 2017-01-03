New government urged to sustain dialogue with religious leaders

Accra, Jan. 3, GNA - The Presiding Bishop of Western-West Africa Episcopal District of the AME Zion Church, Right Reverend Dr Hilliard Dela Dogbe has urged the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo's administration, to sustain the dialogue with religious leaders.

This, he said would facilitate the harmonisation of development.

He said Ghana's constitutional democracy was growing by the day with peaceful transfer of power and that the peace and stability of the country and the sub-region should be paramount.

In his New Year's message copied to the GNA, Rev Dr Dogbe said the new government should lead the crusade for national unity by ensuring that the resources for development were distributed fairly to all parts of the country.

He said in Parliament, the legislators were expected to build consensus in their deliberations and put Ghana first in every bill they passed.

In Africa, he said, political leaders must learn to bow out honourably when they lost elections to preserve the peace in their various countries.

He said the leadership of the Western West Africa Episcopal District of the AME Zion Church appealed to the political leaders in The Gambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to put the interest of their fellow citizens first and work toward peaceful handing over process.

'Africa deserves a break from violent conflicts due to political disagreements.

'Our leaders in Africa need to create economic opportunities for the youth. This will discourage them from embarking on hazardous and perilous journey to Europe through the Sahara and Mediterranean high seas,' he stated.

Rev Dr Dogbe said the ugly scenes of seeing Africa's productive age group leaving the continent in droves to embark on painful and dehumanising journey to Europe should be reversed in the New Year and beyond.

He commended the out-going President John Dramani Mahama for steering the Ship of State safely and his readiness to peacefully hand over to President-Elect Nana Akufo Addo on January 7.

The Electoral Commissioner, Madam Charlotte Osei and the security forces were also commended for their efforts in handling the December 7 general election. GNA