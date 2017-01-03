Volta Regional Hospital delivers three babies on New Year

Ho, Jan.3, GNA - Three babies were born on New Year Day at the Volta Regional Hospital in Ho.

They were; a female and two males.

The Nurse in charge who sought anonymity told the Ghana News Agency that all the babies were born through Spontaneous Vaginal Delivery (SVD), also known as 'normal delivery'.

She said two of the three mothers were recovering whilst the third had been discharged.

The same births were recorded on the December 31, 2016, also, two males and a female.

The Nurse said on December 31, one expectant mother had a caesarian section.

She said all the babies and their mothers were doing well at the recovery wards.

