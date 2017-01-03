NHC congratulates Akufo-Addo, assures him of support

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah GNA

Kumasi, Jan 03, GNA - The National House of Chiefs (NHC) has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo on his election to lead the nation and pledged their unflinching support.

The chiefs said they were ready to partner his administration to bring progress and transform the lives of the people.

A statement signed by its President, Togbe Afede XIV, reminded him to appoint capable people to assist him to run an efficient government to satisfy the aspirations of the population.

The chiefs noted that Ghanaians wanted change and therefore the need to develop policies and programmes that would meet their expectations.

Nana Akufo-Addo, they said, would require men and women of great expertise and experience to help him achieve his vision as stated in his party's manifesto.

The statement pointed out that the task ahead would demand that, every Ghanaian stood solidly behind the President-elect to succeed.

To make this to happen, the House counselled that space was created for all, irrespective of political, religious or ethnic affiliation, to contribute to the political governance of the country.

The chiefs applauded President John Dramani Mahama for 'graciously conceding defeat' and the promise to ensure smooth transition of power.

They also congratulated the Electoral Commission (EC) for the successful and credible conduct of the presidential and parliamentary polls.

The House urged the people to continue to work together to sustain the nation on the path of peace.

GNA