Too early to pressurise Akufo-Addo over promises

Agona Swedru (C/R), Jan. 3, GNA - The Winneba Diocesan Youth Organiser of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Reverend Sarfo Anning, has called on Ghanaians not to mount pressure on the incoming government to fulfill election promises in a shortest period.

He said it would not be possible for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government to provide all the needs overnight in a bid to improve the socio- economic woes of Ghanaians.

Rev Sarfo Anning, who is also the Circuit Minister of Bethesda Methodist Church, Agona Swedru branch, made the call when he delivered a new year's sermon at a Church service at Agona Swedru, in the Central Region.

He explained that Ghanaians have legitimate expectations to demand from the government but, 'There is the need to exercise restraints for the government to implement the policies and programmes they have promised'.

Rev Anning said the campaign promise of 'One District One Dam' would help fast track agricultural development in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions and increase food production whilst the 'One District One Factory' and the appointment of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives would require some Constitutional and Parliamentary approval.

He said it would however go a long way to contribute to development and alleviate poverty. He said though the expected change has come, Ghanaians must change their attitude that militated against socio-economic transformation and work hard to ensure smooth development.

Rev Anning cautioned public officials and government appointees to be transparent and avoid perceptions of alleged corruption and bribery practices to be levelled against them.

He called on the Church members to live lives worthy of emulation in 2017, adding that, some habits which inhibited development in the areas of businesses, marriages and other social related issues be changed for the better.

GNA