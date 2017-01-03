Police Hospital welcomes 14 babies in 2017

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Jan. 3, GNA - The Police Hospital in Accra on New Year's Day recorded 14 new babies; made up of seven boys and seven girls.

Twelve of the babies were delivered through normal birth, whilst the other two: a boy and a girl were delivered through Caesarean Section (CS).

However, 2016 ended on a remarkable note with the delivery of triplets - girls- by CS at the facility.

The Public Officer of the Police Hospital, Corporal Faustina Nunekpeku, speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, advised mothers to appreciate their children and give them the best attention and care.

They should take care of their health needs, especially during the harmattan season so that they would not contract any related diseases.

She urged them to avoid cold food, alcohol and sweets.

"We are grateful to God for ushering us in to a New Year…we are again appreciative to our clients who have patronised our hospital to access our facilities," she stated.

GNA