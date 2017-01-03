SIC Savings and Loans donates to Teshie Orphanage

SIC Life Savings and Loans has donated assorted food items to the Teshie Orphanage in Accra.

The items included bags of rice, tins of milo beverage drink, sugar, toiletries and boxes of mineral water.

The donation which forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities was to put smiles on the faces of the innocent orphans.

Customer Service & Corporate Affairs Manager of SIC Life Savings and Loans, Roseline Mann who made the presentation on behalf of the company said the gesture was part of their resolve to help the less privileged in society.

She said management of the company, send their best wishes to the mother, workers and children of the orphanage and hope the items will add to their Christmas joy and festivity.

Roseline Mann thanked the management of the Orphanage for taking good care of the children, adding that, keeping the needy children under one roof would prevent them from getting involved in arm robbery, streetism and prostitution, among other social vices.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Teshie Orphanage, mother of the orphanage, Mrs. Janet Parker thanked organizations and expressed the need for a continued relationship to ensure young orphans are given the hope and opportunities to develop, learn and progress in their lives.

She noted that, said the orphanage has been running since 1995, with the aim of providing a homely atmosphere for deprived children, especially those who would have found themselves on the street.

Mrs. Janet Parker thanked SICLife Savings and Loans for their generosity.