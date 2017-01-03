T.T Brothers fetes orphans at Tema SOS

He is committed to putting smiles on faces of the disadvantaged children in the society especially during the yuletide. This has been the pride and source of joy to the ‘benevolent’ Isaac Tetteh, the Managing Director of T.T Brothers Limited.

Twice every year, Tetteh reaches out, in the most magnanimous way, to support the underprivileged in the society no matter the cost. This he has done with passion, determination and support of his partners abroad.

Being the boss of a giant liquor company that manufactures, imports and distributes both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages into the Ghanaian market; Mr. Isaac Tetteh, however is able to blend the demanding task of his Managing Director role with the challenges that come with philanthropy.

For the past 13 years, Mr. Tetteh, affectionately called ‘Uncle ‘T’ has been instrumental in ameliorating the plights of many orphans in the SOS Village; the orphanage located in Tema Metropolis of the Greater Accra Region.

‘Uncle T’ derives pleasure from throwing party and above all making donations to the inmates of the SOS Village Orphanage especially during the Easter and New Year festivities, every year. It has been a ritual since 2013.

The initiative has enjoyed the support from his suppliers and foreign partners including south West Distillers, Parmalat South Africa and Britvic International.

In December last year, Uncle ‘T' once again organized a big party for over 100 children within the Tema SOS Village, putting smiles on their faces again during the Christmas and New Year festivity.

The occasion saw variety of mouth-watering dishes served with chilled soft-drinks amidst fun, music, and entertainment. Above all there was a dancing competition for the kids. Aside the party, he also presented 30 bags of rice, 30 cartons of assorted soft drinks and 5 cartons of Uncle ‘T Tomato paste to the inmates of the Village.

According to Uncle T, the only benefit he derives from his benefaction over the years has been profound ‘happiness’ not only for himself but his family as well as from his supporting partners.

“We eat with them, share jokes with them, watch them perform their own cultural dance and plays and above all a dancing competition just to put smiles on their faces. It makes me happy so I just have to say thanks to God for that”, Uncle T added.

In an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the celebration, ‘Uncle T’ urged all Ghanaians to be hard working and determined to achieve goals that will lead to the development of the nation. He said Ghanaians owe it a duty to develop our own nation because “our destiny lies in our own hands.”.