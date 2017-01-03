NDC Volta Caucus pushes Avedzi for Minority Leader

As the National Democratic Congress (NDC) prepares to cross over to the minority side of Parliament, the Volta Caucus of the party is pushing for the election of the Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Ketu North, James Klutse Avedzi, as Minority Leader.

Making a case for his election, the Member of Parliament for the Keta Constituency, Richard Quarshigah, who also speaks for the Caucus, argued that Mr. Avedzi is the most qualified MP to lead the NDC at this stage.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Quarshigah said the NDC needs a strong person to put the incoming government on its toes; a skill he sees in Mr. Avedzi.

“Avedzi for instance has been the chairman of the Finance Committee for eight years, and he has demonstrated himself in a very excellent and appreciable manner on that committee. People on the other side tried to torpedo a lot of business from government but as chairman he was very astute and resolute. Avedzi is very deep and reflective. He is one who appears to be a unifier,” he added.

The NDC has reportedly asked the various regional caucuses to submit possible names to lead the opposition party in Ghana’s next Parliament, which will commence on January 6, 2017.

Mr. Quarshigah is however hopeful that Mr. Avedzi will be selected for the position.

“The various regional caucuses were asked to submit preferred names for the leadership for the seventh Parliament and then the Volta Regional Caucus submitted the name of James Klutse Avedzi, and I'm sure other regions have done same. It is not as if Richard Qaurshigah is out there insisting that the leadership must be from the Volta Region, no. I believe strongly that all the names that have been submitted by the various regional caucuses will be deliberated upon and there would be a meeting with the MPs elect. I would also imagine that there would be consultation with very important stakeholders such as the outgoing president and leader of the party, council of elders,” he clarified.

One other nam that has come up strongly for the position includes Haruna Iddrisu, MP for Tamale Central.

Mike Oquaye is next Speaker

The NPP on the other side per information available to citifmonline.com, will select Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, a former Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency as next Speaker of Parliament , whilst Minority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, will become the Majority Leader.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonlin.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin