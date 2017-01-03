Price takes control with Dakar second stage win

Australian biker Toby Price rides his KTM during Stage 1 of the Dakar 2017 between Asuncion and Resistencia, Argentina, on January 2, 2017. By FRANCK FIFE (AFP/File)

TucumÃ¡n (Argentina) (AFP) - Australian KTM motorbike rider and defending champion Toby Price won the second stage of the Dakar Rally on Tuesday to take the overall race lead.

Price, 29, covered the 275km special in 2hr 37min 32sec ahead of Austrian Matthias Walkner and Spaniard Paulo Goncalves, who are now more than two-and-a-half minutes adrift of the leader in the overall standings.

Price had finished the opening day in 17th position.

The 800km second stage was raced between Resistencia to San Miguel de Tucuman in Argentina.