Two police officers detained over demise of suspected drug trader

Police in Nkwatia in the Eastern Region have detained two junior officers over the death of a man suspected to be a drug trader in the township.

The deceased Emmanuel Atiobi is said to have died under mysterious circumstances while in the custody of the police.

The two Detective Corporal Dominic Afram and General Constable Vincent Tinati are being accused of negligence in the discharge of their duties resulting in the demise of Atiobi.

Spokesperson for Eastern Regional Police Command, Nkatiah Yeboah in an interview with Adom FM's Maxwell Kudekor Tuesday confirmed the arrest of the two officers.

He said messrs Corporal Afram and Constable Tinati are suspected to have flouted the Service's code of conduct.

He said the police administration's position on professional misconduct and unethical behavior are clear, adding the two have a lot to explain about the death of the man popularly known as Tuga who was in their custody.

Mr Yeboah said the Regional Police Commander has querried the supervisors of the two for their "lack of supervision" which led to the incident.

He said an investigation has been instituted into circumstances leading to the death of Mr Atiobo and the appropriate measures will be taken.

Meanwhile, Mr Yeboah told the reporter that the detention of the junior officers would "graduate to interdiction," after which they will be stripping of their "statutory duties" to ensure a smooth investigation.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com |