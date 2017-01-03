Cameroon's Choupo-Moting snubs Cup of Nations

Schalke's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is one of several international players to have turned down a call to play for Cameroon in Africa's Cup of Nations. By Marius Becker (AFP/File)

Berlin (AFP) - Cameroon international striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has joined a growing list of players from the African nation snubbing a call-up to the Cup of Nations tournament.

The striker's German club Schalke 04 said Tuesday that the 27-year-old had "pulled out of the Cameroon national squad and will not play at the CAN".

Choupo-Moting will instead join Schalke at their training camp in the Spanish seaside resort of Benidorm from January 4.

Schalke added that Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb and Ghana defender Baba Rahman will however compete for their respective countries in the tournament in Gabon from January 14 to February 5.

Several players called up by Cameroon coach Hugo Broos in his 35-strong squad have turned down the offer including Lille defensive midfielder Ibrahim Amadou and Liverpool defender Joel Matip.

Four-time champions Cameroon will host the next African continental tournament in 2019.