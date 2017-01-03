Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Health | 3 January 2017

5 warning signs that you’re Zinc deficient

By Capital Lifestyle

One of the biggest factors in causing zinc deficiency is high levels of emotional stress.

The second most common cause in zinc deficiency is over-exercise. The third most common reason your zinc deficient is if you're pregnant or breast feeding. Lastly, if you're older in age, you may tend to have mal-absorption, which causes a zinc deficiency.

In order to get more zinc in your diet, you need to consume more zinc-rich foods. The top 5 zinc-rich foods are pumpkin seeds, oysters, grass-fed beef, sprouted nuts and seeds, and peas.

Additionally, probiotics are a key supplement to take when zinc deficient because it can help your overall absorption of nutrients.

According to Dr Axe, an author of three books and Founder of Exodus Health Center, about 75% of people in the world are deficient, so being deficient in zinc is very common.

The 5 warning signs you're zinc deficient:
1.) If you get sick a lot or have immune system issues

2.) Have leaky gut
3.) If you struggle with Diarrhea or IBS
4.) Thinning hair
5.) Inflammatory skin issues like acne, eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis

