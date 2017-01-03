Ivorian President To Be Special Guest At Nana Addo’s Swearing-In

President of Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara will be the Special Guest Speaker at the inauguration of President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, according to the inauguration committee.

The President-elect is expected to be sworn-in on Saturday, January 7, at the Independence Square in Accra after he defeated incumbent President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC in last month's general elections.

Eleven other Heads of State from some African and European countries and some top diplomats are expected in the country Friday ahead of Saturday's programme.

In total over 6,000 guests are expected to attend the ceremony in Ghana's capital.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service says it is ready to maintain high security across the country ahead of the inauguration.

Police Director of Operations, Chief Superintendent Dr. Benjamin Agordzo in an interview on an Accra-based radio station said they would clamp-down on activities of people who want to foment trouble during the inauguration.

-Starrfmonline