Appoint MP-Elect George Mireku Duker As Deputy Local Gov't Minister----Former TESCON Executive To Prez Elect

The victory of any political party is hinged on a grassroots machinery that is able to mobilize the electorate to vote in a particular direction.

One distinguished young man who has proved his mettle and competence in ensuring the victory of NPP and H.E Nana Akuffo Addo is the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Hon. George Mireku Duker.

As a former Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa, his vision and leadership attributes propelled massive development and the reduction of poverty in the municipality.

As a result, Hon. Mireku Duker was elected as the parliamentary candidate in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency during the NPP primaries and in the general election polled 42,594 representing 62.21% to win the parliamentary seat.

The stupendous achievement he has clinched for the Mop was the astronomical votes he polled for the President Elect HE Nana Akuffo Addo 42,850 representing 62.75%, the highest votes garnered so far in the Western Region.

The people of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency will be honoured if their own Hon Mireku Duka is appointed Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development.

His experience in local government and governance will help the Nana Akuffo Administration in implementing its decentralization policies and programmes across the country.

Group Coordinator

Richie Osei

0208457709