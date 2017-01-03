Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Politics | 3 January 2017 17:33 CET

Appoint MP-Elect George Mireku Duker As Deputy Local Gov't Minister----Former TESCON Executive To Prez Elect

By Richie Osei

The victory of any political party is hinged on a grassroots machinery that is able to mobilize the electorate to vote in a particular direction.

One distinguished young man who has proved his mettle and competence in ensuring the victory of NPP and H.E Nana Akuffo Addo is the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Hon. George Mireku Duker.

As a former Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa, his vision and leadership attributes propelled massive development and the reduction of poverty in the municipality.

As a result, Hon. Mireku Duker was elected as the parliamentary candidate in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency during the NPP primaries and in the general election polled 42,594 representing 62.21% to win the parliamentary seat.

The stupendous achievement he has clinched for the Mop was the astronomical votes he polled for the President Elect HE Nana Akuffo Addo 42,850 representing 62.75%, the highest votes garnered so far in the Western Region.

The people of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency will be honoured if their own Hon Mireku Duka is appointed Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development.

His experience in local government and governance will help the Nana Akuffo Administration in implementing its decentralization policies and programmes across the country.

Group Coordinator
Richie Osei
0208457709

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Politics

The secret of a happy marriage in a happy home is to cultivate emotional attunement through awareness, tolerance, understanding, non-defensive listening and empathy.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img