General News | 3 January 2017 13:42 CET

Korle-bu continues to treat victims of Obengfo Hospital

By MyJoyOnline

The National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital is still treating persons who said they visited the Obengfo Hospital in Weija for cosmetic surgery.

The Medical and Dental Council last week caused the arrest of the owner of the hospital, Dr. Dominic Obeng Andoh, for practicing without a license.

Joy News investigation in 2013 revealed that Dr Obeng Andoh was not licensed to carrying out the kind of surgery he was undertaking.

Some persons who had visited the facility for surgery to reduce excess fat or reshape their bodies suffered life-threatening complications.

The Director of the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah tells Joy News, a number of persons who come to Korle-Bu with complications have said they went to Obengfo Hospital for cosmetic surgery.

More soon...
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim

