Asiamah Is Our Best Bet For Sports—Kwadwo Baah Agyemang

Out-going Member of Parliament for the Asante-Akim North Constituency, Hon Kwadwo Baah Agyemang has fully endorsed the nomination of Isaac Asiamah, MP for Atwima-Mponua for the position as Sports Minister since the latter has in-depth knowledge about the field.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Observer Newspaper in Kumasi before the official naming of ministers by the president-elect on New Year’s Day, Hon Baah Agyemang maintained the nominee is qualified for the position intended.

According to him, Hon Isaac Asiamah since 2004 had nurtured himself in the things of the sports field and has so far gained vast experience and knowledge about the workings of the Sports Ministry.

Hon Agyemang stressed that having been at the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports at Parliament for long, the tall and affable Asiamah has the kind of competency to oversee such a sensitive ministry in government.

CONTROVERSY:

Despite the Sports Ministry being a somewhat controversial arena due to the infamous incarceration of Mallam Issa, a former Minister for embezzlement and the famous wastage of funds by another Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah at the recent Brazil 2014 World Cup, Hon Agyemang still believes the Atwima Mponua MP can best ride the storm at the Sports Ministry.

Having worked closely with the nominee for about four years, Hon Agyemang testified of the immense knowledge of Mr Asiamah.

‘’It is heartwarming to hear the president-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo has penciled down Hon Isaac Asiamah for the position of Sports Minister’’, Hon Baah Agyemang posited.

He added, ‘I am convinced Nana Addo has chosen a character that has both the knowledge and competence to stem both the rot and ineffectiveness at the Sports Ministry’.

DIRECTION:

According to the out-going MP, having spearheaded the Minority’s stance on Sports in Parliament including the recent sports bill which was introduced by the out-going government the nominee will be able to chart a better path as to where changes needed to be done to the document.

According to Hon Bagye, as the outgoing legislator is affectionately referred to by friends and colleagues the sports bill need not to be put away but salient proposals be kept and other less useful to be amended to fit the purpose.

He stressed the need for the incoming government to inspire a new direction for sports administration and organization since the old ways the NDC government treated issues at the Ministry lacked clarity.

Hon Baah Agyemang indicated his confidence in the nominee for the Sports Ministry and pledged his support to the Atwima Mponua MP anytime his services will be needed so as to build a very vibrant and hugely competent administration under the New Patriotic Party.