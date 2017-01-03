Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 3 January 2017 13:18 CET

Surveyors Salute Ghanaians

By Daily Guide
GHIS
GHIS

The Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GHIS) has saluted Ghanaians for what it describes as a “deserved victory” during the recent polls.

In a statement, the surveyors indicated, “We have as a people, once again proved to the whole world that we are a special nation with a magnificent destiny upon us. The greatness of our nation is unfolding gradually and systematically and there are great signs that we are marching steadily towards a glorious realization of the fullness of that destiny.

“We may have challenges in our efforts towards economic, social and political reconstruction,” but these notwithstanding, the surveyors observed that every living thing or group has problems to grapple with.

They greeted especially all organizations which played a role in the achievement of the December 7 orderly polls in the country.

The institution congratulated Nana Akufo- Addo on emerging victorious in the polls and also President John Mahama for his gracious handling of the outcome of the polls.

The GhIS mentioned the critical issues of unemployment, accommodation, among others, which according to it, must be addressed by the incoming government.

On what they noted is the deteriorating language in the national discourse, the surveyors said that it has become necessary for the subject to be addressed.

They called on President-Elect Nana Addo to employ decent persons to assist him to achieve his goals.

“It is the prayer of the GhIS) that our newly elected president will be guided by God to choose capable men and women who will form a strong team to continue the nation-building effort,” the statement underscored.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

Mankind should learn from the tongue and teeth that have occupied the same room since time immemorial.Yet when they fight,they make up.
By: Fred Appiah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img