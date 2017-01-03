Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Ashaiman MCE In Trouble Over Bogus Contract

By Daily Guide


The outgoing Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ashaiman, Ibrahim Baidoo, appears to have incurred the wrath of Assembly members who have asked him to revoke a last-minute contract he singlehandedly signed with a firm.

According to the assembly members, the MCE signed the contract with Atomz Solutions Limited on the blind side of the mandated committees of the assembly and failed to follow due process.

They further asked the MCE to make available the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to the Assembly members at the next sitting for proper scrutiny by the members.

Tension is mounting at the assembly owing to the development.

Per the property rate collection contract signed on September 15, 2016, Atomz Solutions Limited would collect revenue on behalf of the Assembly.

The aggrieved Assembly members have described the contract as bogus.

They were of the view that the contract was illegally signed by the outgoing chief executive and for that matter must be revoked immediately.

Some of the assembly members, who spoke to a section of the media, noted that “you see the MCE signed the contract alone on our blind side. What is the basis for going into this agreement without the knowledge of people at the assembly?

“He brought the agreement to the attention of the house for discussion when it's time for him to leave office.”

Another assembly member categorically stated that “we are going to ensure that the contract is revoked for proper scrutiny before approval because we can see someone wants to do something criminal.”

From Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman

