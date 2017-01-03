Asantehemaa Stops X’mas Jams In Kumasi

Roundabouts and trees in Kumasi decorated with red and black cloths to signify mourning

For the first time in the history of Kumasi, there was no jam or concert in the city during the Christmas season owing to the ban placed on drumming and dancing by Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Noise-making was banned after the death of the Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwah Ampem II.

Residents in the city, especially drinking spot operators, quickly complied with the directive from Manhyia Palace.

It was feared that the ban on drumming and dancing would be flouted by the residents during the yuletide, but the drinking spot operators and others complied fully with the directive.

Even though the drinking spots were opened to the public, the volume of the music was reduced at most places.

Event organizers, who also give respect to the Manhyia Palace, also did not organize any event in the city during the yuletide.

Even though Christmas was a bit boring, people in the city were not worried about the ban.

Some of the people told DAILY GUIDE that Asanteman belongs to Otumfuo so if the great King gives an order nobody can violate it.

“Otumfuo is our leader, and if he is mourning his mother, automatically the entire Asanteman is also in mourning,” said Kofi Addai.

According to him, even if Otumfuo places the ban on drumming and dancing in Asanteman for the next 100 years, we shall respectfully comply.”

Addai, who is popularly called 'Big Shark,' gave the assurance that the entire Asanteman would play its role in the burial of the late queen mother.

He said it would not make sense for the people of Asanteman to make merry while the King mourns the death of his mother, saying “we are not bothered by the ban.”

Virtually all the roundabouts, trees and electric poles in the city had been decorated with red and black clothes in Kumasi as part of preparations towards the burial of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem, who died at the age of 111.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

