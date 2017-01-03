‘My Agenda Is Ghana’s Prosperity’- Nana To Zongos



President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo has told Zongo chiefs that the only agenda he has is how to bring prosperity to the country and nothing else.

He was addressing some 140 Zongo chiefs representing the National Association of Zongo Chiefs, when they called on him at his Nima residence during the Xmas holidays.

“They have always said that when I come I am going to do this and that to the Zongos. I have tried time and again to speak. The only agenda I have is how to bring prosperity to Ghana. Seeing what happened in the elections and your presence here tells me that God has listened to my prayers,” Nana told his guests.

He asked that a new page be opened between the Zongo communities and himself for the mutual benefit of all.

“Today is one of the happiest days in my life,” he told the chiefs, whose excitement was not hidden as they occasionally uttered in unison, “Allahu Akbar!” to wit: “God is great.”

Regarding his promises to the people of Ghana during his campaign tours across the country, Nana Akufo-Addo said he stands committed to each one of them.

The Zongo Development Fund, one of the highlights of his campaign promises, he said, would for the first time in the history of the country since independence, be reflected in his government's maiden budget.

“It can be lonely at the presidency,” Nana Addo told his guests, and so as he put it, “I need your prayers, especially when you go to Masallaachi on Fridays. I need your good advice. I am coming with a clean heart.”

Earlier, a representative of the chiefs – the Zongo Chief of Tamale – in his address, recalled Nana Akufo-Addo's reaction to the verdict of the Supreme Court on the 2012 election petition hearing and how this has impacted positively on the peace being enjoyed in the country thereafter.

“The Sarkin Zongos are again very happy with the leadership skills which are unprecedented as are being exhibited by His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo – even before the swearing-in ceremony – by going back to the chiefs and people to thank and show appreciation to them for voting for him,” he said.

