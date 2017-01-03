Akwa For CDS

The man, who currently heads the Army, Maj Gen OB Akwa, would soon become the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) when President-Elect Nana Akufo-Addo takes over the mantle of leadership come January 7, 2017.

His recommendation would however, depend on the acceptance of the yet-to-be-reconstituted Council of State – a constitutional formality. The COAS, with his impeccable record of service, would scale through to attain the biggest crown in his military career.

He would be taking over from Air Marshall Sampson Michael-Oje who would be retiring, having held the position of Chief of Air Staff before his elevation as CDS.

Born in 1955, Maj Gen OB Akwa was enlisted into the Ghana Military Academy in 1975 where his outstanding performance had him chosen to proceed with .his military training at the prestigious Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, England.

He was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in 1977.

While a Lt Col and in command of the 2nd Battalion, he was appointed the Military Assistant to the Minister for Defence and thereafter became the Army Secretary at the Army Headquarters with the responsibility for the career management of all officers of the Ghana Army.

Between 2005 and 2009, in the rank of Colonel, he served as the Aide-de-Camp to the then President of the Republic of Ghana/Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, John Agyekum, Kufuor.

Maj Gen Akwa contributed to advancing national security interests through focused and sustained engagement with relevant stakeholders in support of shared security objectives. His special interest area was in deepening civil-military relation. Between 2009 and 2012, he was the Commander, Ghana Military Academy and thereafter as the Commander, Western Brigade of MONUSCO.

His last appointment until his elevation to COAS, was the Commandant of the Kofi Annan Peacekeeping Training Centre, Teshie, Accra.

It is thought that a certain Brig RO Odoi, currently the Defence Attache in the Ghana Mission in the United States, could be the next COAS.

He is a highly respected officer and does not brook indiscipline in whatever form.

A certain Colonel who was serving in Rwanda is set to be the regular feature behind the president-elect when the latter is sworn in on 7th January.

The Col is an Engineer Officer, his mother unit being the 48 Engineer Regiment. He has been carefully selected from among equally sterling officers.

The current Chiefs of Air Staff and Navy Staff will definitely give way to the Commander-in-Chief's choice.

The next Chief of Staff, General Headquarters, could be someone from the North. The current holder of the position is Maj Gen Sampson Adeti, who hails from the Volta Region.

