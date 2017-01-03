NDC’ll Not Respond To Rawlings’ ‘Scathing Criticisms’ – Kofi Adams

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vowed not to respond to ‘scathing criticisms’ from its founder, following the setting up of a 13-member committee to investigate the causes of the party’s humiliating defeat in last year’s general elections.

According to former President JJ Rawlings, the NDC’s defeat in the December 7, 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections was self-inflicted as the party ignored several warnings and cautions to get back on track and its true character.

“The NDC’s painful and massive rejection at the polls is indicative that we have lost the moral high ground that sets us apart from others. Great lengths were taken to draw the attention of the party as a collective but none of it will be tolerated or accommodated.

“We lost the elections way before the 7th of December. We persistently and unrepentantly stayed on the slippery slope to the humiliating defeat despite the several warning lights right in our faces. My honest wish was for corrective measures to be taken to avert this electoral disaster,” Rawlings said in his message during last year’s 31st December revolution commemoration.

But speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the NDC’s National Organiser and 2016 Campaign Coordinator, Kofi Adams said the party is refraining from responding to the comments made by its founder, pending the outcome of the 13-member committee constituted to investigate circumstances leading to the party’s annihilation at the polls by the NPP.

He argued that “It will be unfair to be responding to comments that people make including very high profile persons like the founder and former President of the Republic.”

“To the extent that we have put a committee in place, I would like that the media would give some space for the committee to finish its work then we can discuss the report of the committee. For us who are in leadership, it will be unfair to be picking and choosing whose comments to respond to and who’s not to respond to,” he added.