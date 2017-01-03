Woman 'falls' from third floor in Bantama, in critical condition

A 38-year-old woman fell from the third floor of a four-storey building after her husband allegedly violently pushed her at Bantama in Kumasi.

Ruth Serwaa suffered a life-threatening injury and was rushed Komfo Anokye Hospital in critical condition.

Eye witness says the suspect, Kofi Amoako, pushed the mother of one during an altercation at about 8 p.m. Monday.

Neighbours who describe the man as a calm person are left in shock by the incident.

Mr Amoako, however, suggests Ruth run towards the corridor on seeing him enter the house from outside.

He explains in an attempt to avoid him apparently for failing to cook, she tipped over and fell.

Ruth’s mother, Alice, alleges the man has been abusing her daughter who suffered an eye injury in one such attack recently.

She suspects a housing project the woman is undertaking could be at the centre of the conflict.

Mr Amoako is now in custody at the Suntreso District police headquarters.

