We won’t respond to Rawlings – NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that in the short -term, it will refrain from responding to its founder, Jerry John Rawlings' diagnoses of the party’s poor performance in the just ended elections.

Blaming the party's defeat, considered to be worst of a sitting government, to corruption, impunity and disrespect, former president Rawlings said the NDC lost the elections long before the exercise.

In an interview with Citi News, the NDC's 2016 Campaign Coordinator and Organizing Secretary, Kofi Adams, said it will be unfair to respond to individual comments pending the final outcome of its 13-member committee established to investigate the causes of its defeat.

“It will be unfair to be responding to comments that people make including very high profile persons like the founder and former President of the Republic.”

“To the extent that we have put a committee in place, I would like that the media would give some space for the committee to finish its work then we can discuss the report of the committee. For us who are in leadership, it will be unfair to be picking and choosing whose comments to respond to and who's not to respond to,” Mr. Adams said.

What Rawlings said

Former President Rawlings accused government officials of causing the defeat of the NDC noting that though there were clear signs prior to the polls that the NDC would lose the elections, it ignored the signs on the wall and failed to act.

According to him, the NDC lost the elections way before December 7, because it chose to “persistently and unrepentantly stay on the slippery slope despite the warning lights right” in its face.

The former President made the assertion when he addressed a ceremony to mark the 35th anniversary of the 31st December revolution at the Revolution Square in Accra on Saturday.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonlne.com/Ghana