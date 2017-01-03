Sametro assists widows in two constituencies

Tarkwa (W/R), Jan. 2, GNA - Sametro group of companies together with MTN, a telecommunication company, presented items valued at GH¢20,000.00 to 105 widows in Tarkwa Nsueam and Prestea Huni/Valley constituencies in the Western Region.

The items presented to the beneficiaries in Tarkwa include MTN recharge cards, bags of rice and gallons of cooking oil.

Mr John Armstrong Asabil Etroo, Chief Executive Officer of Sametro, said the annual event was aimed at demonstrating their love and giving gifts to the widows in the New Year.

He pledged the company's continuous support to the widows, their children and the less privilege in society.

Reverend Emmanuel Lord Quaicoe, in charge of the Assemblies of God Church Christian center at the University of Mines and Technology, asked Ghanaians to extend their benevolence to the poor and needy within their communities.

Reverend Quaicoe commended Sametro and MTN for their constant support to people living within their operational area.

Madam Diana Cudjoe, one of the beneficiaries, expressed appreciation to the donors for the gesture and asked for God's blessing for them.

GNA

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA