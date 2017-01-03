Peace must be sustained for the development of Bawku - Minister

Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
By GNA

Bawku (U/E), Jan. 2, GNA - Mr Albert Abongo, Regional Minister for the Upper East, commended the chiefs and people of Bawku for their peaceful conduct during the general elections.

He said Bawku was noted for its business activities and urged the people to maintain the peace to ensure the development of the society.

Mr Abongo said this when he addressed the chiefs and people of the Bawku Traditional Area during the 29th annual Samanpiid festival at Bawku.

The event was held under the theme: 'Promoting peace building for unity and the development of Bawku'.

Mr Abongo said the area was endowed with various tourist attractions including the Naa Gbewaa Shrine, the Kulungugu Bomb site (there was a bomb attempt on the life of the first President of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah), the Boko Crocodile Pond, and the Wiidi Ecotourism sites.

He said even though he would be living office soon, he would continue to seek for support to help develop the Bawku area.

Mr Mahama Ayariga, the outgoing Minister for Environment and Member of Parliament for the Bawku Central Constituency, called on the people to unite behind him to bring the needed development to the area.

Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, the Paramount Chief of the Bawku Traditional Area, said there is the need for peaceful coexistence in the area as this would bring about unity for the development of the area.

He said the existence of several political parties was not meant to divide and destroy the people, but was only to provide a platform for discernment and choices towards the development of the area.

He reiterated his call on the government elect to fulfill its promise by continuing work on the Bawku-Bolgatanga road to boost agricultural activities.

GNA

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA

