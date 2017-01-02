MEMHREP Spends X'mas with Mental Health Patients on the Street

Whilst majority of Ghanaians spent the Christmas festivities with their families at home, the Mensah Mental Health Rehabilitation Project (MEMHREP) did the contrary by spending a day with the mental-health patients on the street.

This came off last Saturday, December 31, 2016 in the Kumasi Metropolis. About 20 members of the Group in their colourful T-shirts and with the support of some nurses, not only interacted with these mentally-challenged persons (Nyame Adehye3), but also fed, bathed and clothed them.

It must be pointed out that, this is not the first time MEMHREP has been showing love and care for these unfortunate human beings. For the past five years MEMHREP has been feeding, bathing, and clothing the mentally-ill persons on the street in the Kumasi Metropolis at its own expenses.

Led by Mr. Adu Gyamfi, MEMHREP has so far rescued a 4-month abondoned-baby of mentally-deranged woman from death in September, 2014. It also emerged the best institution in maize production in the Atwima Kwanwoma District during the 2014 National Farmers' Day Celebration.

Again, during the celebration of the 2016 Mental Health Day (10th October), MEMHREP organised a get-together for 40 mental health patients at Willingways Rehabilitation Centre at Kwamo near Ejisu. It was followed by a cash donation of GHC200, two mini sacks of used clothing, 15kg of rice, bars of key soap, a number of washing powder, packets of toilet rolls, ten bags of sachet water worth 1000s of Ghana cedis.

Currently, MEMHREP is building a permanent Rehabilitation Centre for the mental patients at Akokoamon in Ashanti Region. The Centre will be used to provide the necessary skills for employment for the recovered victims in order to reintegrate them back into the community.

MEMHREP therefore needs all kinds of support from individuals, philanthropists and institutions home and abroad to make the organization's dream of ridding our streets off mental patients a reality.

Donations could be made via mobile money accounts - 0248762692 (MTN) and 0271461489 (Tigo) or through MEMHREP's bank account in Ghana at CAL Bank, Kumasi Kejetia Branch. Account name: MEMHREP. Account No: 151017809014. For those in abroad, donations could be made through this account: Bank - Santander UK. A/C name: MEMHREP. A/C No - 21027409. Sort code: 09-01-28 or Bank Identifier Code(BIC): ABBYGB2LXXX

INternational Bank Account Number(IBAN):GB71ABBY09012821027409

You can also contact MEMHREP on 0044(0)7572625833 (UK), 0013476476864 (USA) and 0248762692 (Ghana). NO CONTRIBUTION OR DONATION IS TOO SMALL’ – EVERY LITTLE HELPS. ‘Boa Nnyame Adehye3’.

MEMHREP Communications Team

http://www.memhrep.com

[email protected]